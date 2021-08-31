Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz R 350

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz R 350

2013 Mercedes-Benz R 350

AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz R 350

AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7985172
  • Stock #: 161379
  • VIN: 4JGCB2FE7DA161379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGCB2FE7DA161379, 7 PASSENGERS, AMG, BLUETEC, NAVIGATION WITH REAL-TIME TRAFFIC, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 21 - inch AMG WHEELS, ROOF RACK, BLUETOOTH (up to 10 PHONES), VOICE RECOGNITION, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH START BUTTON, ROOF RACK, IPhone/IPod Integration, SD Card Reader, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2013 Mercedes-Benz R...
 140,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2011 Land Rover LR4 ...
 120,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon XL DE...
 177,000 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory