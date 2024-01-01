Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 4MATIC LWB - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S550 LONG WHEEL BASE FINISHED IN MAGNETITE BLACK METALLIC ON BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR - DESIGNO ALCANTARA HEADLINER - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM - REAR RECLINING SEATS - NIGHT VISION VIEW ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS - DISTRONIC PLUS - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - PRE-SAFE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - FRONT AND REAR HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - 20 AMG SPOKE WHEELS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550-LWB-AMG-SPORT-REAR ENTERTAINMENT-NIGHT VISION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550-LWB-AMG-SPORT-REAR ENTERTAINMENT-NIGHT VISION

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1730153384
  2. 1730153387
  3. 1730153391
  4. 1730153394
  5. 1730153397
  6. 1730153403
  7. 1730153407
  8. 1730153410
  9. 1730153414
  10. 1730153417
  11. 1730153421
  12. 1730153424
  13. 1730153427
  14. 1730153430
  15. 1730153433
  16. 1730153436
  17. 1730153439
  18. 1730153442
  19. 1730153446
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDNG9EB4DA532731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 4MATIC LWB - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S550 LONG WHEEL BASE FINISHED IN MAGNETITE BLACK METALLIC ON BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR - DESIGNO ALCANTARA HEADLINER - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM - REAR RECLINING SEATS - NIGHT VISION VIEW ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS - DISTRONIC PLUS - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - PRE-SAFE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - FRONT AND REAR HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - 20" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL500 AMG-SPORT-MINT for sale in Toronto, ON
2005 Mercedes-Benz CL500 AMG-SPORT-MINT 131,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS 99,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain DENALI-AWD-360 CAMERAS-NAV-PANO ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 GMC Terrain DENALI-AWD-360 CAMERAS-NAV-PANO ROOF 171,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class