$19,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550-LWB-AMG-SPORT-PANO ROOF-NIGHT VISION
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 4MATIC LWB - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S550 LONG WHEEL BASE FINISHED IN OBSIDIAN BLACK ON BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - NIGHT VISION VIEW ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - SPLITVIEW FRONT ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS - DISTRONIC PLUS - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - PRE-SAFE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VETILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - 19" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $19,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
