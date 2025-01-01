Menu
<p>2013 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 4MATIC LWB - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S550 LONG WHEEL BASE FINISHED IN OBSIDIAN BLACK ON BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - NIGHT VISION VIEW ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - SPLITVIEW FRONT ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS - DISTRONIC PLUS - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - PRE-SAFE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VETILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - 19 AMG SPOKE WHEELS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $19,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

157,000 KM

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550-LWB-AMG-SPORT-PANO ROOF-NIGHT VISION

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550-LWB-AMG-SPORT-PANO ROOF-NIGHT VISION

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDNG9EB7DA518435

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

2013 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 4MATIC LWB - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING S550 LONG WHEEL BASE FINISHED IN OBSIDIAN BLACK ON BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - NIGHT VISION VIEW ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - SPLITVIEW FRONT ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS - DISTRONIC PLUS - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - PRE-SAFE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - DYNAMIC SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VETILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - 19" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $19,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Pre-Collision System

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class