2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

58,525 KM

Details

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL550, CONVERTIBLE, DISTRONIC PLUS, AMG PKG, NAV

2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL550, CONVERTIBLE, DISTRONIC PLUS, AMG PKG, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

58,525KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6806177
  Stock #: PC6723
  VIN: WDDJK7DA5DF008419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6723
  • Mileage 58,525 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MERCEDES-BENZ SL550 | CONVERTIBLE | DISTRONIC PLUS | BACK UP CAMERA | DRIVING PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | DRAFT STOP | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMICS SEATS | AIRSCARF SYSTEM | ACTIVE BODY CONTROL | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED WINDSHIELD WASHER | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | SPORT PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2013 Mercedes Benz SL550 hard top Convertible comes featured in a Mercedes Silver exterior colour and Black Leather Interior. The exterior looks have been enhanced with AMG Styling Package and AMG 5-Spoke rims. 4.6L Twin Turbo V8 Engine Developing 429hp 516ft. lbs Torque with 7-Speed Automatic transmission will provide you with sports vehicle acceleration while at the same time providing good fuel economy at highway cruising speeds.







COMAND Voice Command Navigation and Backup Camera equipped making it easy to get to your destination efficiently and safely, along with Drivers Assist Pkg (Blindspot and Lane Keeping Assist). The Distronic Plus will give you Adaptive Cruise control as well.







Enjoy Comfort, Sport, and Manual drive modes for your driving style and needs. Also convenient features including Keyless entry, Rain sensing front wipers, Sport seats, Memory seats, Paddle Shifter Rearview Dimming Mirror, Park Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST drowsiness monitor, Bluetooth connectivity making connecting your phone easy and safe. Enjoy Heated and Active Ventilated seats and the Airscarf vents that direct warm air at the occupants necks, as well as Keyless Go and a Power Trunk closer.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Steering
Power
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
16
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rollover Protection System
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
door unlock
Power Retractable Hard Top
Body side reinforcements
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Panoramic
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Convertible rear window: glass
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Additional key: removable valet
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Convertible roof: hard top
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Axle ratio: 2.65
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Hard drive: 40GB
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
LAMP FAILURE
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
maintenance due
speed sensitive
Active parking system: semi-automatic
self-leveling
remote operation
LED rear center
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

