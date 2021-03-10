2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

$54,800 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 5 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6806177

6806177 Stock #: PC6723

PC6723 VIN: WDDJK7DA5DF008419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC6723

Mileage 58,525 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Steering Power Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 16 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Rollover Protection System low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar door unlock Power Retractable Hard Top Body side reinforcements Active suspension Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Panoramic Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Convertible rear window: glass Tire type: performance Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Impact sensor: battery disconnect Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Additional key: removable valet Power door locks: auto-locking Wheel spokes: 5 Convertible roof: hard top Spare tire kit: inflator kit Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Axle ratio: 2.65 Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Hard drive: 40GB In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat LAMP FAILURE Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining maintenance due speed sensitive Active parking system: semi-automatic self-leveling remote operation LED rear center Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

