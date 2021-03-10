2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2013 MERCEDES-BENZ SL550 | CONVERTIBLE | DISTRONIC PLUS | BACK UP CAMERA | DRIVING PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | DRAFT STOP | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMICS SEATS | AIRSCARF SYSTEM | ACTIVE BODY CONTROL | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED WINDSHIELD WASHER | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | SPORT PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2013 Mercedes Benz SL550 hard top Convertible comes featured in a Mercedes Silver exterior colour and Black Leather Interior. The exterior looks have been enhanced with AMG Styling Package and AMG 5-Spoke rims. 4.6L Twin Turbo V8 Engine Developing 429hp 516ft. lbs Torque with 7-Speed Automatic transmission will provide you with sports vehicle acceleration while at the same time providing good fuel economy at highway cruising speeds.
COMAND Voice Command Navigation and Backup Camera equipped making it easy to get to your destination efficiently and safely, along with Drivers Assist Pkg (Blindspot and Lane Keeping Assist). The Distronic Plus will give you Adaptive Cruise control as well.
Enjoy Comfort, Sport, and Manual drive modes for your driving style and needs. Also convenient features including Keyless entry, Rain sensing front wipers, Sport seats, Memory seats, Paddle Shifter Rearview Dimming Mirror, Park Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST drowsiness monitor, Bluetooth connectivity making connecting your phone easy and safe. Enjoy Heated and Active Ventilated seats and the Airscarf vents that direct warm air at the occupants necks, as well as Keyless Go and a Power Trunk closer.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
