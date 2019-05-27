Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/27/2019 with an estimated $4121.35 of damage. On which a $4685 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 05/30/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2013 MINI Cooper

115,264 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Classic w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Classic w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

115,264KM
Used
VIN WMWSU3C57DT677909

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,264 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

