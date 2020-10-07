Menu
2013 MINI Cooper

123,000 KM

Details

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

S|BAYSWATER|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2013 MINI Cooper

S|BAYSWATER|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5884044
  • Stock #: 388382
  • VIN: WMWSV3C59DT388382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWSV3C59DT388382, S, TURBO, BAYSWATER EDITION, PANOROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black  Leather, Push Start/Stop Button, Bluetooth, Keyless-GO, Xenon/LED Headlights, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Chrome Trim, Keyless Entry,   ABS,  Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING:
5.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

