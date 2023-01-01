Menu
2013 MINI Cooper Roadster

85,000 KM

$12,900
647-260-0371

LEATHER|ALLOYS|ACTIVE REAR SPOILER

LEATHER|ALLOYS|ACTIVE REAR SPOILER

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9543376
  • Stock #: 429257
  • VIN: WMWSY1C5XDT429257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour English Racing Green
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWSY1C5XDT429257, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, ACTIVE REAR SPOILER, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio System, English Racing Grenn on Black Leather, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

