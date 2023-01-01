$12,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2013 MINI Cooper Roadster
LEATHER|ALLOYS|ACTIVE REAR SPOILER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9543376
- Stock #: 429257
- VIN: WMWSY1C5XDT429257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour English Racing Green
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWSY1C5XDT429257, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, ACTIVE REAR SPOILER, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio System, English Racing Grenn on Black Leather, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
