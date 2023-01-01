Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE FWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE FWD CVT

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1689717575
  2. 1689717578
  3. 1689717582
  4. 1689717585
  5. 1689717589
  6. 1689717592
  7. 1689717595
  8. 1689717599
  9. 1689717601
  10. 1689717605
  11. 1689717608
  12. 1689717611
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10194447
  • Stock #: 9242
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0DU610481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9242
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, no rust, accident free and well equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission, a/c
power group, sunroof, heated seats,bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 211,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2006 Acura TSX
254,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 211,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory