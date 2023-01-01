$7,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE FWD CVT
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
211,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10194447
- VIN: JA32U2FU0DU610481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9242
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, no rust, accident free and well equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission, a/c
power group, sunroof, heated seats,bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
