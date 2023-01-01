Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

204,999 KM

Details Description Features


Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

204,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10388820
  • Stock #: PC9639
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP9DN494365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9639
  • Mileage 204,999 KM

Vehicle Description

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Radio: AM/FM

Exterior

Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

Rear
3
Trunk release
8
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Door handle color: chrome
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Rear brake diameter: 11.5
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Interior accents: metallic/woodgrain
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Front brake width: 1.02
Rear brake width: .35
Fuel economy display: range
chrome surround
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Seatback
iPod/iPhone
single disc

