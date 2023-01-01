2013 Nissan Altima

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 4 , 9 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10388820

10388820 Stock #: PC9639

PC9639 VIN: 1N4AL3AP9DN494365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9639

Mileage 204,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Media / Nav / Comm 2 Radio: AM/FM Exterior Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 Trunk release 8 auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Subwoofer: 2 Armrests: rear center folding with storage Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Upholstery: leather-trimmed Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Door handle color: chrome Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Front brake diameter: 11.7 Rear brake diameter: 11.5 Power outlet(s): two 12V front Interior accents: metallic/woodgrain Wheels: aluminum alloy halogen Window defogger: rear Front brake width: 1.02 Rear brake width: .35 Fuel economy display: range chrome surround Phone: pre-wired for phone Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Seatback iPod/iPhone single disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.