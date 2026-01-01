$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV
2013 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SV! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 114000 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
SMART KEY! PUSH START! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT!
HEATED MIRRORS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER
SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT
NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
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