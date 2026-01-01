Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SV!  SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 114000 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>SMART KEY! PUSH START! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT!</p><p>HEATED MIRRORS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER </p><p>SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT</p><p>NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2013 Nissan Altima

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle
13961820

2013 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1776816752
  2. 1776816752
  3. 1776816752
  4. 1776816752
  5. 1776816752
  6. 1776816752
  7. 1776816752
  8. 1776816752
  9. 1776816752
  10. 1776816752
  11. 1776816752
  12. 1776816752
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
114,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP5DN494346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SV!  SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 114000 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

SMART KEY! PUSH START! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT!

HEATED MIRRORS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER 

SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV 114,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD 183,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 207,000 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2013 Nissan Altima