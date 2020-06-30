+ taxes & licensing
434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6
416-831-5583
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2013 Nissan Altima Sedan
This vehicle is for sale at AS-IS Condition
Automatic Transmission, 4 Cyl. Engine, 4 Doors 268000 Kilometers, Gray Exterior On Black Cloth Interior, Air-Condition, Power Steering, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, push start button, Keyless Entry, Alloy rims, vehicle runs and drives Very good
The vehicle runs and drives. Also you are welcome to bring your Mechanic to check it out before you buy it.
START AUTO LTD.
434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street
