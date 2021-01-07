Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Altima

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6501490
  • Stock #: T-521
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3DN543723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS TOP OF THE LINE SL BEST FUEL ECONOMY IN ITS CLASS 2.5L 4 CYLINDER FULLY LOADED WITH EVERY IMAGINABLE OPTION INCLUDING HEATED STEARING WHEEL REARCAM TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED POWER LEATHER UPHOLSTERY LANE DEPARTURE WARNING 360 CAMERA AND BLIND SPOT WARNING++++ CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT NO ACCIDENTS LOW KMS++ SO MUCH MORE!

YES WE ARE OPEN MONDAY TO SATURDAY. PLEASE CONTACT US TODAY TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT. 

CALL US TODAY: 416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO

VISIT US : 4362 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST

TOP TEN AUTO TRUSTED SINCE 1998

Vehicle Features

SL
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Ten Auto

2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 141,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 PREO...
 131,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz E...
 151,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-5559

Quick Links
Directions Inventory