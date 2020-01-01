Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Pathfinder SL/Leather/Backup Camera/Safety included Price

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Pathfinder SL/Leather/Backup Camera/Safety included Price

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

  1. 1578336877
  2. 1578336877
  3. 1578336877
  4. 1578336876
  5. 1578336877
  6. 1578336881
  7. 1578336885
  8. 1578336884
  9. 1578336889
  10. 1578336888
  11. 1578336887
  12. 1578336889
  13. 1578336890
  14. 1578336891
  15. 1578336892
  16. 1578336896
  17. 1578336897
  18. 1578336897
Contact Seller

$11,395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4406544
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MN7DC600171
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL. Automatic 7 No Accidents Clean Carfax.passengers.Leather Seats Heated Seats Backup Camera. AC .Blue Tooth. Alloy wheels. Power Windows and Locks Key Less Entry. $11395 plus tax and Licensing. Safety Certification is included the Asking Price. No Email Please. Call: 4169979824 . Zaki Auto .
3406 Kingston Rd
Scarborough ON
M1M 1R2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 139,000 KM
$11,899 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus ES 350 Cl...
 187,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord 20...
 250,000 KM
$2,899 + tax & lic
Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-997-XXXX

(click to show)

416-997-0824

Send A Message