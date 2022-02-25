2013 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8287140

8287140 VIN: jn8as5mv5dw150582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

