$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

S - AUTOMATIC - CERTIFIED - CLEAN CARFAX

2013 Nissan Sentra

S - AUTOMATIC - CERTIFIED - CLEAN CARFAX

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5063346
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXDL731176
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 NISSAN SENTRA S - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - SPORT MODE - ECO MODE - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - AUX/MP3/CD MEDIA - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 87,000KM - $7,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

 

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

 

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

