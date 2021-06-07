2013 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490
+ taxes & licensing
(extra $490 SAFETY PACKAGE WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM IS AVAILABLE),CAR FAX VERIFIED,$5600,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416-565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1