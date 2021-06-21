2013 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 4 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7528329

7528329 Stock #: N80507A

N80507A VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL759337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # N80507A

Mileage 180,453 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.