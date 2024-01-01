Menu
<p>2013 PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS - 1 OWNER - FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK GTS INTERIOR PACKAGE WITH CARMINE RED STITCHING - SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE - SPORT DESIGN STEERING WHEEL - SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM - RED BRAKE CALIPERS - GTS EMBOSSED HEADRESTS - CARMINE RED SEAT BELTS - ALCANTAR HEADLINER - GTS DOOR SILLS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - LANE CHANGE ASSIST -  PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE - HEATED SEATS  - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED WINDSCREEN - AMBIENT LIGHTING - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN TITLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $28,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2013 Porsche Cayenne

149,000 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
GTS-SPORT CHRONO-NAVI-CAMERA-1 OWNER

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AD2A20DLA71836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

416-252-1919

