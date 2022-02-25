$33,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2013 Porsche Cayenne
DIESEL-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8325150
- VIN: WP1AF2A25DLA41385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 PORSCHE CAYENNE DIESEL - AWD - TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT MODE - BRAND NEW TIRES ON 19" PORSCHE CAYENNE DESIGN II WHEELS - PORSCHE RED BRAKE CALIPERS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - PADDLE SHIFTERS - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - TRAILER HITCH - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - PORSCHE DOOR HOLOGRAM LIGHTING - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 145,000KM - $33,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.