$9,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2013 Scion iQ
ALLOY WHEELS|WINTER RIMS AND TIRES|PIONEER STEREO
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8936188
- Stock #: 023756
- VIN: JTNJJXB0XDJ023756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTNJJXB0XDJ023756, NEW TIRES, ALLOY WHEELS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, PIONEER Premium Stereo, White on Grey, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, CD Player, USB Aux INput, Pwr. Windows, Auto Up/Down Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirror, 50/50 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Heated Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, ABS, Traction Ctrl, 11 Airbags Including Front Knee, Front Seat Cushion Airbags and Rear Window Airbag, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.