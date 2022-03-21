Menu
2013 Scion iQ

172,000 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Scion iQ

2013 Scion iQ

ALLOY WHEELS|WINTER RIMS AND TIRES|PIONEER STEREO

2013 Scion iQ

ALLOY WHEELS|WINTER RIMS AND TIRES|PIONEER STEREO

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8936188
  • Stock #: 023756
  • VIN: JTNJJXB0XDJ023756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTNJJXB0XDJ023756, NEW TIRES, ALLOY WHEELS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, PIONEER Premium Stereo, White on Grey, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, CD Player, USB Aux INput, Pwr. Windows, Auto Up/Down Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirror, 50/50 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Heated Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, ABS, Traction Ctrl, 11 Airbags Including Front Knee, Front Seat Cushion Airbags and Rear Window Airbag, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

