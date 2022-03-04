Menu
2013 Scion xB

121,000 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

NAVIGATION|REARCAM|ALLOY WHEELS

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8429484
  • Stock #: 032354
  • VIN: JTLZE4FE7DJ032354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTLZE4FE7DJ032354,  NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, White on Grey Leather, Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, LED Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Best Buy Auto

