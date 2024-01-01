Menu
PRICED TO SELL! WMEEJ3BA7DK712804, CITY FLAME (Only 2,400 mage worldwide), NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BRABUS Wheels, SUNROOF, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, Surround Sound, Yellow on Tone Black/Yellow Leather, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH Audio, CD Changer, Titanium Trim, Matte Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedals, BRABUS Velour Floor Mats, BRABUS Fuel Filler Door, Body BRABUS Skirt Package, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, Ontario Car, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2013 Smart fortwo

56,000 KM

CITY FLAME|NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|ALLOYS

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Smart fortwo

CITY FLAME|NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|ALLOYS

12022882

2013 Smart fortwo

CITY FLAME|NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEEJ3BA7DK712804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black/Yellow Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! WMEEJ3BA7DK712804, CITY FLAME (Only 2,400 mage worldwide), NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BRABUS Wheels, SUNROOF, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, Surround Sound, Yellow on Tone Black/Yellow Leather, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH Audio, CD Changer, Titanium Trim, Matte Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedals, BRABUS Velour Floor Mats, BRABUS Fuel Filler Door, Body BRABUS Skirt Package, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, Ontario Car, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Smart fortwo