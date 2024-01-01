$9,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Smart fortwo
CITY FLAME|NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black/Yellow Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! WMEEJ3BA7DK712804, CITY FLAME (Only 2,400 mage worldwide), NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BRABUS Wheels, SUNROOF, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, Surround Sound, Yellow on Tone Black/Yellow Leather, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH Audio, CD Changer, Titanium Trim, Matte Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedals, BRABUS Velour Floor Mats, BRABUS Fuel Filler Door, Body BRABUS Skirt Package, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, Ontario Car, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
