Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Smart fortwo

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2013 Smart fortwo

2013 Smart fortwo

BRABUS|CABRIO|NAVI|BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Smart fortwo

BRABUS|CABRIO|NAVI|BLUETOOTH

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7458356
  • Stock #: 605374
  • VIN: WMEEK3BA3DK605374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN#  WMEEK3BA3DK605374, BRABUS, CABRIO, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, PWR. TOP, Surround Sound, White on Black Leather, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH Audio, CD Changer, Titanium Trim, Matte Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedals, BRABUS Velour Floor Mats, BRABUS Fuel Filler Door, Body BRABUS Skirt Package, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, Ontario Car, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2006 Lincoln Town Ca...
 94,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen New ...
 109,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 180,000 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory