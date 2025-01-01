Menu
<p>TOURING! HATCHBACK! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!</p><p>HEATED SEAT! BLUE TOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDEN FREE!</p><p>DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS LS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO </p><p>TWO OFF SITE PARKING LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118 647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p>

2013 Subaru Impreza

211,500 KM

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Impreza

Touring

12343026

2013 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JF1GPAC6XD2804435

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,500 KM

TOURING! HATCHBACK! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

HEATED SEAT! BLUE TOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDEN FREE!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS LS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 

TWO OFF SITE PARKING LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118 647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2013 Subaru Impreza