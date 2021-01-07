+ taxes & licensing
2013 SUBARU WRX STI | AWD | 440 HP | PERRIN INTERCOOLER KIT | OVER $240000 IN MODIFICATIONS | GARRET GTX3076R TURBO | MANUAL | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | AS-IS VEHICLE
The 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI gained it's roots from rally racing and the engineers have kept that in mind when building this car. Stock Impreza features a powerful 305-hp turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer engine with the Driver Controlled Center Differential All-Wheel Drive and Manual Gearbox. This car however has gone through lots of modifcations that and has tested on Dyno at 440 horspower.
Modifications include Garret GTX3076R Turbo, Perrin Intercooler Kit, Engine Rebuild with Cosworth Gaskets, Resurfaced Heads, Port and Polished Heads, Polished Crankshaft, Manley Subaru Connecting Rod Set, King Subaru Rod Bearing Set, Mahle PowerPak Pistons (99.75 - 8.5:1), Injector Dynamics injector Harness, ACT Heavy Duty Street/Strip Clutch Kit, DeatschWerks 3401lph Fuel Pump, COBB Tuning EBCS Fitting Kit, Denso Primary O2 Sensor, Perrin Adjustable 6 Port Fuel Pressure Regulator, OnPoint Dyno Tune.
This STI badge comes with it's special all wheel drive system that is enhanced with the Driver Controlled Sentre Differential. You can also leave it to manual split that could adjust the split of front to rear anywhere from 36:65 to 49:51.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
