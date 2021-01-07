Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

57,965 KM

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

WRX STI, 440HP, GARRET TURBO, MANUAL, NAV, HEATED

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

57,965KM
Used
  VIN: JF1GV8J63DL019623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Alcantara/Carbon Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,965 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 SUBARU WRX STI | AWD | 440 HP | PERRIN INTERCOOLER KIT | OVER $240000 IN MODIFICATIONS | GARRET GTX3076R TURBO | MANUAL | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | AS-IS VEHICLE







The 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI gained it's roots from rally racing and the engineers have kept that in mind when building this car. Stock Impreza features a powerful 305-hp turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer engine with the Driver Controlled Center Differential All-Wheel Drive and Manual Gearbox. This car however has gone through lots of modifcations that and has tested on Dyno at 440 horspower.







Modifications include Garret GTX3076R Turbo, Perrin Intercooler Kit, Engine Rebuild with Cosworth Gaskets, Resurfaced Heads, Port and Polished Heads, Polished Crankshaft, Manley Subaru Connecting Rod Set, King Subaru Rod Bearing Set, Mahle PowerPak Pistons (99.75 - 8.5:1), Injector Dynamics injector Harness, ACT Heavy Duty Street/Strip Clutch Kit, DeatschWerks 3401lph Fuel Pump, COBB Tuning EBCS Fitting Kit, Denso Primary O2 Sensor, Perrin Adjustable 6 Port Fuel Pressure Regulator, OnPoint Dyno Tune.







This STI badge comes with it's special all wheel drive system that is enhanced with the Driver Controlled Sentre Differential. You can also leave it to manual split that could adjust the split of front to rear anywhere from 36:65 to 49:51.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Door Locks
Power
Trip Odometer
Phone
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
hood scoop
2
Trunk release
6
Battery Saver
low oil pressure
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
auto off
Braking Assist
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Antenna type: mast
Locking differential: center
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Heated windshield wiper rests
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Limited slip differential: front
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear struts
Courtesy lights: console
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Taillights: rear center
Premium brakes: Brembo
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Front struts: inverted
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Spark plugs: iridium tipped
Steering ratio: 15
Axle ratio: 3.90
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
Armrests: rear center
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Illuminated power window switches
Bumper detail: front underguard
Rear suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
door
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
in dash
rear underguard
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
platinum tipped

