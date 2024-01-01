Menu
<p>New arrival trade in from Subaru dealer in very good condition with extensive dealer service, no rust and equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission,power group, a/c power seats, bluetooth, alloy wheels with 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels and more.</p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2013 Subaru Legacy

234,000 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn Auto

2013 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn Auto

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

234,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4S3BMGB60D3003167

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9313
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

New arrival trade in from Subaru dealer in very good condition with extensive dealer service, no rust and equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission,power group, a/c power seats, bluetooth, alloy wheels with 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels and more.

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-7878

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Subaru Legacy