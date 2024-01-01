$7,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn Auto
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9313
- Mileage 234,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival trade in from Subaru dealer in very good condition with extensive dealer service, no rust and equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission,power group, a/c power seats, bluetooth, alloy wheels with 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels and more.
LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lawrence Auto Sales
