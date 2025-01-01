Menu
<p>New arrival, trade in from Subaru dealer in good condition and well maintained, accident free, and equipped with a 2.5L Boxer engine and 6 speed manual transmission, power group,</p><p>sunroof, alloy wheels, heated power seats, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2013 Subaru Outback

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Outback

Touring

12175078

2013 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,000KM
VIN 4S4BRGGC9D1217761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from Subaru dealer in good condition and well maintained, accident free, and equipped with a 2.5L Boxer engine and 6 speed manual transmission, power group,

sunroof, alloy wheels, heated power seats, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Subaru Outback