<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS2YB5A35D6102230, AWD, NAVIGATION, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Air Condition, Orange on Black/Grey Seats, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Suzuki SX4

153,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Suzuki SX4

JX | AWD | NAVIGATION | ALLOY WHEELS

2013 Suzuki SX4

JX | AWD | NAVIGATION | ALLOY WHEELS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JS2YB5A35D6102230

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 102230
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS2YB5A35D6102230, AWD, NAVIGATION, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Air Condition, Orange on Black/Grey Seats, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Suzuki SX4