2013 Toyota 4Runner

117,320 KM

Details Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2013 Toyota 4Runner

2013 Toyota 4Runner

2013 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

117,320KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10341822
  • Stock #: WP20880A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8D5149736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WP20880A
  • Mileage 117,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

