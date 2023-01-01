$31,495+ tax & licensing
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota 4Runner
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
117,320KM
Used
- Stock #: WP20880A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR8D5149736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,320 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
