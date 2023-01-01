2013 Toyota 4Runner

$31,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 3 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10341822

10341822 Stock #: WP20880A

WP20880A VIN: JTEBU5JR8D5149736

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # WP20880A

Mileage 117,320 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.