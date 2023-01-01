Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2013 Toyota Corolla

127,130 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE w/ Convenience & Moonroof Pkg w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE w/ Convenience & Moonroof Pkg w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,130KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE3DC996415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
AM/FM/MP3 PLAYER

Comfort

A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

USB Audio input
12V Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 113,818 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 46,000 KM $23,890 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & NAdrodi Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & NAdrodi Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 127,990 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2023 Ford MAVERICK