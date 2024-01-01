Menu
2013 Toyota Matrix

236,645 KM

Details Features

$6,675

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$6,675

+ taxes & licensing

236,645KM
Used
VIN 2T1KU4EE9DC118715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 236,645 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Toyota Matrix