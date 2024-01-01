$6,675+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Toyota Matrix
2013 Toyota Matrix
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$6,675
+ taxes & licensing
236,645KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1KU4EE9DC118715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 236,645 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 127,145 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra 9,355 KM $66,995 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model Y ** Long Range AWD ** Only 16900 km ** 16,900 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ken Shaw Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
Call Dealer
1-888-750-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,675
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2013 Toyota Matrix