2013 Toyota Matrix

| ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | RECENT ARRIVAL |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404024
  • Stock #: 79490A
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE6DC974909
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.
Odometer is 20118 kilometers below market average!
CARFAX Canada One Owner & No Reported Accidents

2013 Toyota Matrix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the on-board space, sporty looks, good fuel mileage, and overall blend of performance, efficiency and utility. The words "perfect size" come up fairly frequently, too. A lengthy list of standard safety systems and generous headroom appealed strongly to some shoppers, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Convenience
  • tilt steering
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

