Recent Arrival!

*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.

Odometer is 20118 kilometers below market average!

CARFAX Canada One Owner & No Reported Accidents



2013 Toyota Matrix FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!



Reviews:

* Owners typically rave about the on-board space, sporty looks, good fuel mileage, and overall blend of performance, efficiency and utility. The words "perfect size" come up fairly frequently, too. A lengthy list of standard safety systems and generous headroom appealed strongly to some shoppers, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.