2013 Toyota Prius

106,000 KM

Details Features

Make it Yours
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

HYBRID-REAR CAMERA-GAS SAVER-CERTIFIED

HYBRID-REAR CAMERA-GAS SAVER-CERTIFIED

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

106,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8490928
  • Stock #: W22-143
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU6D0349288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

