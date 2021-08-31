Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

AWD,4 CYLINDER,ROOF RACK,BACK UP CAM,AMAZING DRIVE

AWD,4 CYLINDER,ROOF RACK,BACK UP CAM,AMAZING DRIVE

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7645087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING DRIVE,ICE COLD A/C,AWD,BACK UP CAMERA,ROOF/RACK,TINTED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$12800,+HST &LICENSING,(SAFETY AVAILABLE$490 INCLUDING 3YEARS OR 36000KM WARRANTY ON ENGINE TRANSMISSION INCLUDED),FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth

