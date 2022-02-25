$25,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sequoia
PLATINUM|NAVI|REARCAM|DVD|20 inch ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8373207
- Stock #: 078334
- VIN: 5TDDY5G19DS078334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 322,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5TDDY5G19DS078334, PLATINUM, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, JBL SYNTHESIS PREMIUM STEREO, RUNNING BOARDS, 7 Passengers, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, White on Saddle Brown Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Dynamic Radar Cruise Ctrl., Adaptive Variable & Height Control Suspension, Pwr./Memory/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Heated Seats, Bluetooth Audio, Pwr. Folding Third Row Seats, Front Parking Sensors, Adaptive Front-Lightening System, Wood/Titanium Trim, Roof Rack, Pwr. Folding, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ActIve Traction Ctrl., 4-Wheels ABS, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
