2013 Toyota Sequoia ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900 + taxes & licensing 3 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8373207

8373207 Stock #: 078334

078334 VIN: 5TDDY5G19DS078334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 322,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.