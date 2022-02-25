Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Sequoia

322,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sequoia

2013 Toyota Sequoia

PLATINUM|NAVI|REARCAM|DVD|20 inch ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sequoia

PLATINUM|NAVI|REARCAM|DVD|20 inch ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

322,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8373207
  • Stock #: 078334
  • VIN: 5TDDY5G19DS078334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 322,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5TDDY5G19DS078334, PLATINUM, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, JBL SYNTHESIS PREMIUM STEREO, RUNNING BOARDS, 7 Passengers, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, White on Saddle Brown Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Dynamic Radar Cruise Ctrl., Adaptive Variable & Height Control Suspension, Pwr./Memory/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Heated Seats, Bluetooth Audio, Pwr. Folding Third Row Seats, Front Parking Sensors, Adaptive Front-Lightening System, Wood/Titanium Trim, Roof Rack, Pwr. Folding, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, ActIve Traction Ctrl., 4-Wheels ABS, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2013 Toyota Sequoia ...
 322,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac CTS Wa...
 99,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2007 Land Rover LR3 ...
 147,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory