2013 Toyota Tacoma

127,215 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

V6

2013 Toyota Tacoma V6

V6

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,215KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10459377
  Stock #: WM20757A
  VIN: 5TFMU4FN7DX017830

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # WM20757A
  • Mileage 127,215 KM

Magnetic Gray Metallic 2013 Toyota Tacoma Base V6 Power! All New Tires / All New Brakies / Bluetooth / USB Outlet And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering

Power Steering

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player

Crew Cab

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

