2013 Toyota Tacoma

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 2 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10459377

10459377 Stock #: WM20757A

WM20757A VIN: 5TFMU4FN7DX017830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # WM20757A

Mileage 127,215 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Crew Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.