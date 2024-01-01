Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VW4S7AT9DM675262, 200hp TURBO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, SUNROOF, LEATHER, SPOILER, FENDER Premium Audio, 18in ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Aux/Radio/CD Player, Front Heated Seats, Black on Red/Black Leather, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors,  Adjustable Steering Wheel,  Stability Cntrl., Air Conditioning, Traction Ctrl., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Heated Exterior Mirrors,  CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

118,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Beetle

TURBO|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

TURBO|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW4S7AT9DM675262

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red/Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VW4S7AT9DM675262, 200hp TURBO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, SUNROOF, LEATHER, SPOILER, FENDER Premium Audio, 18in ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Aux/Radio/CD Player, Front Heated Seats, Black on Red/Black Leather, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors,  Adjustable Steering Wheel,  Stability Cntrl., Air Conditioning, Traction Ctrl., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Heated Exterior Mirrors,  CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Volkswagen Beetle