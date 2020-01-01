Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline TDI DSG Bluetooth Alloys Certified

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline TDI DSG Bluetooth Alloys Certified

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,863KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4449942
  • Stock #: 645709
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ6DM645709
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon TDI Comfortline DSG

CERTIFIED !

54K ORIGINAL KM ! BRAND NEW BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS, FRESH OIL CHANGE ! THIS GOLF WAGON IS READY TO GO !

HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! REMOTE ENTRY AND LOCK ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! ENGINE BLOCK HEATER ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! AUTOMATIC DSG TRANSMISSION !

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!!

Beautiful BRILLIANT BLACK METALLIC on GRAY FABRIC  Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

GTA Direct Auto

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

