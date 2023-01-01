Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

86,702 KM

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sedan Trendline+ w/ A/C, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

86,702KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482744
  • Stock #: 22016
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ4DM441570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
12v Power Ports
AM/FM Infotainment System

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

