2013 Volkswagen Passat

259,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

259,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431333
  • Stock #: 9237
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A32DC022437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9237
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and loaded with a 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine and automatic transmission,a/c, heated leather and suede seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, reverse camera, accident free with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

