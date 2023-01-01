2013 Volkswagen Passat

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10431333

10431333 Stock #: 9237

9237 VIN: 1VWCN7A32DC022437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

