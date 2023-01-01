$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2013 Volkswagen Passat
2013 Volkswagen Passat
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
259,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10431333
- Stock #: 9237
- VIN: 1VWCN7A32DC022437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9237
- Mileage 259,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and loaded with a 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine and automatic transmission,a/c, heated leather and suede seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, reverse camera, accident free with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9