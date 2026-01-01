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<html> <p>YES,..ONLY 98,581KMS!! LOCAL FEMALE NON-SMOKER OWNER!!</p> <br> <p>2013 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION - ***4 CYLINDER MODEL (2.0 LITRE- 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE) *** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER GLASS PANORAMIC MOONROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, BACK-UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS WHEELS, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM, PS, PB, PM, PW, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MORE!!!</p> <br> <br> <br> <p> THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT</p> <br> <p>***ORIGINAL KEYS AND REMOTES</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>$9,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA. </p> <br> <br> <br> <p>NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED) - SOLD AS IS / AS TRADED-IN, This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17</p> <p>TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3</p> <br> <br> <br> <p>416-274-AUTO (2886)</p> <br> <br> <p>2013 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION</p> <br> <br> <p>***FULLY EQUIPPED***</p> <br> <p>4 CYLINDER 2.0 LITRE TURBO </p> <p>AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</p> <p>PANORAMIC GLASS MOONROOF</p> <p>Power locks</p> <p>Power steering</p> <p>Tilt steering wheel </p> <p>Power windows</p> <p>Rear window defroster</p> <p>HEATED POWER SEATS</p> <p>Power mirrors</p> <p>Airbag: driver, passenger & side</p> <p>Alarm</p> <p>Anti-lock brakes</p> <p>Fog lights</p> <p>Driver Air Bag</p> <p>Passenger Air Bag;</p> <p>Security System</p> <p>Side Air Bag</p> <p>Rear Window Defrost</p> <p>Air Conditioning</p> <p>Cruise Control</p> <p>Tire Pressure Monitor</p> <p>Remote Trunk Release</p> <p>Bluetooth Connection</p> <p>Heated Seats</p> </html>

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

98,581 KM

Details Description

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle
14422725

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

  1. 1783830941301
  2. 1783830941788
  3. 1783830942293
  4. 1783830942794
  5. 1783830943210
  6. 1783830943649
  7. 1783830944227
  8. 1783830944671
  9. 1783830945098
  10. 1783830945583
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,581KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,581 KM

Vehicle Description


YES,..ONLY 98,581KMS!! LOCAL FEMALE NON-SMOKER OWNER!!




2013 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION - ***4 CYLINDER MODEL (2.0 LITRE- 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE) *** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER GLASS PANORAMIC MOONROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, BACK-UP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS WHEELS, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM, PS, PB, PM, PW, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MORE!!!








 THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:








***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT




***ORIGINAL KEYS AND REMOTES








$9,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA. 








NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!








YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$








AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED") - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.








PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.








PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.








RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.








855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17


TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3








416-274-AUTO (2886)






2013 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 4MOTION






***FULLY EQUIPPED***




4 CYLINDER 2.0 LITRE TURBO


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION


PANORAMIC GLASS MOONROOF


Power locks


Power steering


Tilt steering wheel


Power windows


Rear window defroster


HEATED POWER SEATS


Power mirrors


Airbag: driver, passenger & side


Alarm


Anti-lock brakes


Fog lights


Driver Air Bag


Passenger Air Bag;


Security System


Side Air Bag


Rear Window Defrost


Air Conditioning


Cruise Control


Tire Pressure Monitor


Remote Trunk Release


Bluetooth Connection


Heated Seats


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
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416-274-2886

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan