2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9283186
  • Stock #: 020732
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX6DW020732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WVGJV7AX6DW020732, R-LINE, HIGHLINE, 4 MOTION, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF,  R-LINE ALLOY WHEELS, DYNAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND, ROOF RACK, Black on Black Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr/Heated Seats,  Sattelite Radio, Roof Rack, Sport/Leather Steering with Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., LED Lights, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 6.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

