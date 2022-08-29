$16,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
R-LINE|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|DYNAUDIO
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9283186
- Stock #: 020732
- VIN: WVGJV7AX6DW020732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Lather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WVGJV7AX6DW020732, R-LINE, HIGHLINE, 4 MOTION, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, R-LINE ALLOY WHEELS, DYNAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND, ROOF RACK, Black on Black Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr/Heated Seats, Sattelite Radio, Roof Rack, Sport/Leather Steering with Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., LED Lights, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 6.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
