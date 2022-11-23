Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE/AUTO/AWD/NAV/CAM/PANSUNR/LEATH/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE/AUTO/AWD/NAV/CAM/PANSUNR/LEATH/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

  1. 1672345150
  2. 1672345150
  3. 1672345150
  4. 1672345150
  5. 1672345150
  6. 1672345150
  7. 1672345150
  8. 1672345150
  9. 1672345150
  10. 1672345150
  11. 1672345150
  12. 1672345150
  13. 1672345150
  14. 1672345438
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437229
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX5DW083376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VOLSKWAGEN TIGUAN HIGHLINE 4MOTION  ALL WHEEL DRIVE 4 CYLINDER 2.0LITRE SPORT R PACKAGE FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER BLUETOOTH PUSH START STOP BUTTON KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS 2 SET OF TIRES AND RIMS COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 



Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 







lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 



485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

2009 Kia Sedona EX/A...
 118,430 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 174,407 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Impreza ...
 166,058 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory