<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1742856151429_09059166663195573 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div><div><div><div><p><strong>2013 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG PREMIUM SUV</strong></p><p><strong>Luxury, Comfort & Performance Ideal for Every Journey</strong><br><strong>Automatic | 3.6L | V6 | AWD Smooth & Powerful Drive</strong><br><strong>Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition Ready to Go!</strong><br> <strong>Odometer: 197 456</strong></p><p><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong><br><strong>Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)</strong><br><strong>Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC</strong></p><p><strong>Wholesale Price Available!</strong></p><p> <strong>Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York</strong><br><strong>Call us for more details or to book a test drive!</strong></p></div></div></div></div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1742856151429_19443006035596744 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

197,496 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
12399519

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
197,496KM
VIN WVGEP9BP0DD005158

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,496 KM

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear floor mats
cupholders
Illuminated lockable glove box
Front seatback pockets
Outside temp indicator
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Fully reclining heated front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front/rear door storage pockets
Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm
Immobilizer IV theft-deterrent system
Dual front/rear reading lights
Remote fuel door/hatch releases
Chrome instrument application
Height-adjustable telescopic steering column
(2) front/(2) rear silicone damped passenger assist handles
Storage unit located on top of centre console
Automatic pwr door locks w/selective unlocking at driver door
Front/rear air vents
Climatronic dual-zone electronic climate control
(2) AdBlue bottles
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity

Rear Spoiler
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Privacy Glass
Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Chrome front grille
Rear intermittent wiper
Silver roof rails
Heated washer nozzles
Body-colour bumpers w/black lower section
Front foglamps
Chrome window surrounds
Rain sensing aero windshield wipers w/automatic speed control

Rearview Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
Driver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
Front seat belt load limiters
Front/rear side curtain protection
3-point front/rear seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions
Rollover sensor system

Engine braking assist
Electromechanical pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Centre locking differential
Dual steel exhaust pipes
6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
4MOTION all-wheel drive
Hill climb/descent assist
3.0L TDI V6 engine

Sirius Satellite Radio W/limited Complimentary Subscription
Roof-mounted diversity antenna
Roof-mounted 'fin-type' satellite radio antenna

door handles
pinch protection
(2) rear
loading edge protection
Foldable rear centre armrest w/storage compartment
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/off-road function
Seat belt height adjusters
above centre console
pretensioners for front/rear outboard seats
trip length
current fuel consumption
average trip fuel consumption
cargo pass-through
avg trip speed
miles to empty
key-operated open/close
60GB hard drive w/music storage
sport mode & OD
Multi-function trip computer -inc: trip time
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch auto up/down
RNS 850 navigation system -inc: touchscreen interface
Interior lighting -inc: foot wells
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: light
(3) front

