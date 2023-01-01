Menu
2014 Acura TL

136,541 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2014 Acura TL

2014 Acura TL

w/Tech, NAV, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

2014 Acura TL

w/Tech, NAV, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,541KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9590485
  Stock #: PC8986
  VIN: 19UUA8F51EA800163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Moon Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8986
  • Mileage 136,541 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 ACURA TL W/TECH | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | 280HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF |

HEATED SEATS | HEATED SIDE MIRROR | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACURA/ELS SPEAKER SYSTEM | SPORT SEATS | 8-WAY

POWER SEATS | LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE |







The 2014 Acura TL W/Tech is the perfect blend between practicality and convenience . With a powerful

3.5L V6 making 280 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space

for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! The TL looks sleek and is the

perfect full size sedan for city and rural commute. The Silver exterior paint looks great with the elegant Black

Interior.







Features such as a Voice Command Navigation System, Backup Camera for tight spaces, Sunroof, Heated

Premium Leather Seats, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Power Seat, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Bluetooth

and Phone Connectivity, system to conquer Canadian Winters and much more the RDX is perfect for

you! With safety features such as Lane Keep Assist, Dual Stage Driver, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger

Seat-Mounted Side, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row airbags and more you will always feel like the RDX has

your back!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Climate Control
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
10
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Audio system
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Rearview monitor: in dash
Laminated glass: acoustic
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear headrests: retractable
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Watts: 410
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Infotainment: AcuraLink
Hard drive: 15GB
Door trim: simulated alloy
variable intermittent
Rear brake width: .43
Rear brake diameter: 13.1
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.72
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
safety reverse
low oil level
auto on
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
in dash
sun sensor climate control
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

