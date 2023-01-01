$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura TL
w/Tech, NAV, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9590485
- Stock #: PC8986
- VIN: 19UUA8F51EA800163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Moon Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,541 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 ACURA TL W/TECH | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | 280HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF |
HEATED SEATS | HEATED SIDE MIRROR | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACURA/ELS SPEAKER SYSTEM | SPORT SEATS | 8-WAY
POWER SEATS | LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE |
The 2014 Acura TL W/Tech is the perfect blend between practicality and convenience . With a powerful
3.5L V6 making 280 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space
for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! The TL looks sleek and is the
perfect full size sedan for city and rural commute. The Silver exterior paint looks great with the elegant Black
Interior.
Features such as a Voice Command Navigation System, Backup Camera for tight spaces, Sunroof, Heated
Premium Leather Seats, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Power Seat, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Bluetooth
and Phone Connectivity, system to conquer Canadian Winters and much more the RDX is perfect for
you! With safety features such as Lane Keep Assist, Dual Stage Driver, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger
Seat-Mounted Side, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row airbags and more you will always feel like the RDX has
your back!
Vehicle Features
