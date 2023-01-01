$CALL+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2014 Audi A4
2.0T Quattro Progressive, AWD, S LINE, LEATHER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10046967
- Stock #: PC9317
- VIN: WAUFFCFL7EN035329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9317
- Mileage 163,549 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIVE | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | S-LINE | QUATTRO AWD | POWER SUNROOF | STORAGE PACKAGE | LIGHT PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | AUDI DRIVE SELECT | AUTOMATIC LIGHTS | 8-WAY POWER SEATSS | AUDI SPORT/QUATTRO WHEELS | POWER SEATS | LIGHT RAIN SENSOR | REAR PARKING AID | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | SATELLITE RADIO | LEATHER SEATS | SPORT STEERING WHEEL
The 2014 Audi A4 comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 220-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a smooth shifting automatic transmission and Audi's famous Quattro AWD system you will never have an issue driving this car all year round! This Audi A4 has impressive acceleration and fuel efficiency for a small displacement turbocharged engine.
This A4 features a Black exterior color with Audi Sport/Quattro wheels as well as exterior Audi S-Line trim. The interior is wrapped in Black leather and features Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Keyless Entry and more. The front seats are powered with adjustable lumbar support so you can adjust your seat for your best comfort.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
