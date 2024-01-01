Menu
Only 120,000 km , This White on Black Leather 2014 Audi A4 Quattro is a local trade in vehicle , Clean carfax, Certified , Comes with Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

2014 Audi A4

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

** A4 Komfort quattro ** Clean ** Certified **

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

120,000KM
Used
VIN WAUBFCFL2EN031106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14917A
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

