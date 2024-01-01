$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Audi A4
** A4 Komfort quattro ** Clean ** Certified **
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14917A
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 120,000 km , This White on Black Leather 2014 Audi A4 Quattro is a local trade in vehicle , Clean carfax, Certified , Comes with Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
Ken Shaw Toyota
