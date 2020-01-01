Menu
2014 Audi A5

Progressiv Quattro AWD Nav Pano Xenon Certified

2014 Audi A5

Progressiv Quattro AWD Nav Pano Xenon Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,004KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4504980
  • Stock #: 064005
  • VIN: WAULFBFR4EA064005
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

New Brakes Rotors Pirelli Tires Fresh Synthetic Oil Change KeyGo

2016 Audi A5 Progressive Coupe

Quattro All Wheel Drive

CERTIFIED !

50K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND NEW BRAKES ROTORS ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PANORAMIC SUNROOF ! PARK ASSIST ! HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEADLIGHT WASHERS ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! TRAILER HITCH ! SPORT ALUMINUM TRIM !  

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC on BLACK LEATHER AND ALUMINUM SPORT TRIM Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Keyless StartGo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

