2014 Audi Q7
3.0 TDI Quattro Technik, TURBO DIESEL, AWD, NAV
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8499317
- Stock #: PC8086
- VIN: WA1MMCFEXED014217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 AUDI Q7 3.0 TDI QUATTRO TECHNIK | TURBO DIESEL | AWD | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | REVERSE CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | MEMORY SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This stylish 2014 Audi Q7 is one of the most practical Audi SUVs. It features Audis' unmatched Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre TDI Diesel V6 that delivers 240-horsepower and a whopping 406 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi Quattro AWD system. Don't let the size of this Q7 fool you, as it is surprisingly light and nimble. The exterior features a brilliant Carrara White finish and a sleek Black Leather Interior.
The Technik level represents the top of the line for Audi models, there is no compromise here. This level transforms this Q7 into a fully loaded luxury vehicle.
It has a luxurious cabin with standard leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated and cooled front seats, dual climate control system an 11-speaker sound system with MP3 playback capability. This vehicle is perfect for a big family that wants to drive in style and comfort. Easy to use Navigation that does not require a cellular network so you would not get lost wherever you go. Your passenger will love the Sunroof and Premium Sound System.
