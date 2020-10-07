+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2014 AUDI RS 7 | 4.0 QUATTRO AWD | PRESTIGE | BANG & OLFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE | DIAMOND STITCHED SPORT SEATS | 21 INCH RS WHEELS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Enter the 2014 Audi RS7 Prestige and experience the perfect combination of speed and luxury. Twin Turbo TFSI 4.0L V8 engine producing a massive 560HP and 516 torque for this super fast daily driver. Quattro All Wheel Drive system puts all the power down, through a smooth 8-Speed Paddle Shift S-Tronic Automatic Transmission and Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away.Transport 4 passengers with effortless speed - from 0-100km in under 4 seconds. Audi RS7 Prestige is a stunning luxury sport sedan.
This beautiful RS7 is finished in a Bold and Sporty Red exterior with a luxury Black Leather interior, Carbon Fiber inlay/trim. Technology wise - Fitted with Audi MMI Touch Navigation System with 7" screen for Infotainment. Heads up Display allows you to drive enthusiastically without taking your eyes off the road. Audi Drive Select - choose between Automatic, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual drive modes.
Your passengers will love the Front and Rear Heated Seats with memory/power function. 4-Zone Climate Control, and power Sunroof. Equpped with the Upgraded Bang & Olfsen Sound System perfect for music lovers. Media player, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Satellite SiriusXM Radio. Other standard features include LED Ambient Lighting, Power Sunroof, 12-way power adjustable seats, Power Trunk Close, and much more. For safety this vehicle is equipped with 10 Air Bags, Front Side and Curtain.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
